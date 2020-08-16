LIVE: Authorities hold news conference after clash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after a clash between a far-right group and counter-protesters in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon, organizers and police are holding a press conference.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety headquarters.

The confrontation started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday on East Water and North Edwards streets.

Members of the Proud Boys, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were there for a planned rally. In response to publicity about the event, counter-protesters, including the People’s Defense League of Michigan, staged their own event in the area, police say.

When the Proud Boys arrived at the peaceful counter-protest already underway, fights broke out in the streets. News 8 crews saw people punching, kicking and even pepper-spraying one another.