WATCH: Schembechler’s son says Bo knew, “doesn’t hate Bo, but doesn’t like him,”

FILE – in this Nov. 13, 2006 file photo, former Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler talks to the media in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, July 30, 2020, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

NOVI, Mich. (WLNS) — The son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler held a press conference today to share how his dad ignored abuse by team doctor Robert Anderson.

Matt Schembechler said he is a survivor of sexual assault by Anderson.

Schembechler was joined by Daniel Kwiatkowski, who was an UM Offensive Tackle from 1977-1979 and former UM Wide Receiver Gilvanni Johnson, who said he was treated and abused by Dr. Anderson more than 15 times.

The survivors shared their stories and gave information that they said showed Bo knew about what was going on with Anderson.

The survivors said that going to the doctors office was used as a threat if they did not work hard in practice.

“Only now do I realize how crazy it was to threaten rape as a way to make players work harder,” UM player Johnson said.

Matt Schembechler at one point asked why they are trying to pull Harbaugh into this story.

“He wasn’t there,” Schembechler said.

When asked what his dad would say about this press conference, Matt Schembechler said “he doesn’t care what Bo would have to say and that he doesn’t hate him, but doesn’t like him.”

The press conference can be viewed at the top of this page.