Crews respond to fire at Erickson BWL plant in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Board of Water and Lights Erickson Station Plant on Canal Road in Lansing.

Firefighters can be seen working on the roof of the building, cutting holes to vent the fire.

According to Lansing fire officials, grinding and welding in the area may have sparked a fire in the insulation of the building.

The plant is currently under construction and work will shut down the rest of the day. The plant is not operational at this time.

The plant is scheduled to go online in the fall.