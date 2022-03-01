LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — They’re fried, filled, and very fat with deliciousness, and perfect for Fat Tuesday.

Many across the mid-Michigan area will be indulging in a lot of Paczki.

6 News’ Michael Thomas joined the morning show live Tuesday from Quality Dairy, one of the biggest paczki producers in Michigan.

Michael found out first hand that Fat Tuesday is all about ignoring the calories and enjoying the taste!

Bakeries across the state have been prepping for the holiday for weeks, and that includes Quality Dairy, who plans to bake, ship, and sell thousands of the glorified donuts.

The word paczki is a Polish word that means package, and the word itself is already plural. To make it singular, you would say ‘paczek.’

The Polish pastries are usually fried, filled with jelly or something sweet, topped with glaze, and are about 400 calories.

However, it’s said that originally they were savory and filled with pork.

Nonetheless, they’ve been around for centuries and are normally made right before the Catholic Lent holiday.

It’s said that people created paczki because they didn’t want to waste their sweets and butters before giving them up for lent, which is when people give up an indulgence for 40 days.