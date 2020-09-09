LIVE: Joe Biden speaking at a campaign stop in Warren

WARREN, MICH. (WLNS)—– Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is speaking right now in Warren, Michigan. The campaign stop in suburban Detroit is focusing on jobs here in the United States, and is the former Vice President’s latest stop on the road to the White House.

This will be the former Vice President’s first visit to Michigan since accepting his nomination three weeks ago.

Today’s visit comes just one day before President Trump is scheduled to stop in Saginaw, where he will speak to voters at the airport.