LIVE: MSU Board of Trustees holds virtual meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan State University Board of Trustee is holding a meeting Friday morning at 8 A.M online.

The meeting will begin with public comment, where those fighting for the reinstatement of the MSU Swimming and Diving program will ask the university to reconsider its action to disband the varsity program.

11 female swimmers made the decision to file a lawsuit against the university following that decision, and a hearing was held in federal court on the issue on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Members of the public also addressed issues like the status of healing fund, and tuition increases.

Other issues on the agenda for the board meeting include the appointments of several positions, including the Dean and MSU Foundation Professor for the College of Law, which includes a salary of $380,000 with tenure effective Jun. 1. The second appointment up for a vote includes the MSU Chief of police, which board members will decide on whether to change the title to Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police of the MSU Police Department. That salary is set at $299,000 effective Apr. 1 if approved.