LIVE NOW: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID trend update today

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Wednesday mornig, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) state epidemiologist will hold a news conference, to share an update about COVID-19 data trends across Michigan.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHHS

According to a press release, information will be provided about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations, and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

