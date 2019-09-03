LIVE RADAR – Storms threaten mid-Michigan tonight

There is a chance of severe weather hitting mid-Michigan this evening.

Stormtracker 6 chief meteorologist David Young is tracking a line of storms that developed in Wisconsin and is moving towards this area.

The storms contain hail, lightning and conditions are favorable to the formation of damaging winds or tornadoes.

Make sure you are getting the most recent information when storms threaten by downloading the StormTracker 6 weather app for iOS or Android.

>>> What are weather advisories, watches and warnings?

Preparing for a possible power outage:

Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity.

Talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines. Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.

Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet your needs when the power goes out.

Sign up for local alerts and warning systems. Monitor weather reports.

Install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations on every level of your home.

Determine whether your home phone will work in a power outage and how long battery backup will last.

Review the supplies that are available in case of a power outage. Have flashlights with extra batteries for every household member. Have enough nonperishable food and water.

Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so that you can know the temperature when the power is restored. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.

Keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full.

If you are a customer of Lansing Board of Water and Light, Consumers Energy or Detroit Edison, you can check to see the status of power outages here:

>>> Board of Water and Light Outage Map

>>> Consumers Energy Outage map

>>> DTE Outage Map