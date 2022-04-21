LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivor along with others are speaking out Thursday on multiple claims made against the FBI.

Attorneys for Larry Nassar survivors with White Law PLLC are filing 13 separate claims against the FBI.

The claims are based on what they believe to be the failure to investigate sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

Grace French, Nassar abuse survivor and president of The Army of Survivors, Attorney Jamie White of White Law PLLC, and Attorney Antoinette Frazho, of counsel, White Law PLL will be in attendance.