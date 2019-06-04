Michigan

Trial of former MSU dean William Strampel enters fourth day

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 08:41 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

Trial of former MSU dean William Strampel enters fourth day

The trial of former MSU dean William Strampel in into the fourth day. He faces 2nd and 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges as well as willful neglect of duty related to the Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local