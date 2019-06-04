Trial of former MSU dean William Strampel enters fourth day
The trial of former MSU dean William Strampel in into the fourth day. He faces 2nd and 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges as well as willful neglect of duty related to the Nassar sexual assault scandal.
