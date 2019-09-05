LIVE UPDATE: Category 3 Dorian lashing Carolinas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian is lashing the Carolinas with strong winds, rain and tornadoes as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning.

Hurricane conditions will likely continue over portions of the area on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 9 a.m., rain bands have produced tornadoes across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

The hurricane was upgraded to a Category 3 storm late Wednesday night, and is forecast to pick up strength shortly after sunrise Thursday.

Dorian will likely bring damaging winds and life-threatening storm surges along a large swath of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts over the next couple of days, according to the NHC.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was about 80 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. It’s moving north at about 8 mph.

Dorian bore down on the Bahamas for 48 hours. Twenty people were confirmed to have died. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

North of Chincoteague VA to Fenwick Island DE

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA

Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Savannah River to Poquoson VA

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Hampton Roads

