Live updates from the Trump-endorsed rally at the Michigan State Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Protesters are expected to appear shortly at the Michigan State Capitol today at noon to rally for a “Forensic Audit” of the 2020 Presidential election.

6 News is on the scene and has seen around 40 or so protestors already, with no counter-protestors in sight.

The rally was registered by a group called “Election Integrity Fund and Force” and is set to begin at noon and last until 3:30 p.m.

Some protestors drove over an hour to protest the election results.

According to the group’s communication director Janice Daniels, the organization is non-partisan, asking lawmakers for an independent audit of the 2020 election results.

Currently, there is no proof of election fraud across the country. The Michigan Bureau of Elections has performed 250 post-election audits confirming the results, but some are still questioning it.

On Friday, October 8, former President Donald Trump endorsed the rally in the following statement: