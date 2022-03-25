GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer resumed on Friday.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, two men who have pleaded guilty to the kidnap conspiracy, testified Thursday. Franks testified that he was not entrapped and that defendant Adam Fox was the one pushing the plan.

He also said he joined the conspiracy because, “I was hoping that I would be killed in the process. I no longer wanted to live.”

Franks is facing cross-examination today.

Federal prosecutors were reluctant to say whether the undercover FBI agent known as “Red,” who posed as an explosives expert, would also testify on Friday.

Prosecutors hope to wrap up their case by the end of next week.

9:48: Time for a 20-minute break.

After the jury leaves, Barry Croft Jr.’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, points out to the judge that juror in seat 14 has “spent most of the morning sleeping.”

The judge responds: “The key is keeping them interested and engaged.”

9:40 a.m.: Julia Kelly, the attorney for Daniel Harris, is working to expose inconsistencies in Kaleb Franks’ testimony.

Franks testified on Thursday that he and fellow Wolverine Watchmen Ty Garbin and Daniel Harris were on a hike in Lake Orion on Aug. 5, 2020, when they agreed to join Adam Fox’s kidnapping plot.

“So, the Three Musketeers, all for one and one for all, right?” the attorney asked.

“Yes,” Franks responded.

However, on the date of his arrest in October 2020, he told FBI agents they thought Fox’s plan was “unrealistic,” and that they were interested mostly in training. He told the agents that he, Harris and Garbin agreed they would not follow Fox’s plan.

She pointed out that he also never told the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during an interview in February 2022, that the three had agreed to the plot on that hike.

9:10 a.m.: ABOUT THE JUDGE

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker (pronounced Yonker), who is presiding over the trial, was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2007 and became chief judge in 2015.

According to the American Conference Institute, Jonker graduated with honors from Calvin College in 1982 and summa cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 1985.

Before his appointment, he practiced commercial and environmental law at Warner Norcross & Judd.

He made the list in Best Lawyers in America for business litigation.

9:00 a.m.: Adam Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons, pushing Kaleb Franks about his plea deal, and what he’s hoping to get out of it in exchange for his testimony — a lighter sentence.

While he has pleaded guilty, he has not yet been sentenced.

“I would like that,” Franks says of his hope for a sentence reduction. “But there’s no guarantee. I wasn’t promised anything. It’s totally up to them (federal prosecutors).”

8:45 a.m.: Kaleb Franks is back on the witness stand, being questioned by Adam Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons. During direct testimony on Thursday, he said he considered Fox a leader of the plot to kidnap the governor.

The day he was arrested, on Oct. 7, 2020, in Ypsilanti, Franks agree to talk to two FBI agents in an interview room at a county sheriff’s department.

Under cross-examination, he acknowledged telling those FBI agents that Fox was a “horrible shot” and that he “didn’t take him seriously.” He had trained with Fox three times — in Cambria, Wisc., in Munith, near Jackson, and in Luther, near Cadillac.

He also referred to Fox as a “Larper,” referring to live action role playing, or make-believe.

Gibbons is asking Franks about the role that informant Dan Chappel, Big Dan, played. Attorneys say it was Big Dan who helped induce their clients into the conspiracy.

Franks today said: “Dan never egged things on nor did he say that he wasn’t interested in those things. He walked right down the middle, never in my opinion from what I saw taking a firm stance on either side.”

However, during the interview with the FBI agents in October 2020, “I told them that Dan fueled Adam’s fire.”

“As I said yesterday,” Franks says, “I was untruthful during that interview because I’m not wanting to go to jail.”