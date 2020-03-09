DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a roundtable in Detroit about coronavirus ahead of the Michigan primary.
Sen. Sanders was joined by medical professionals and national and state public health leaders.
In addition to the roundtable, Sen. Sanders’ Michigan swing this weekend has included a Town Hall on Racial and Economic Justice in Flint and Get Out the Vote rallies in Detroit, Dearborn, Grand Rapids, and Ann Arbor, according to a press release by his campaign.
RAW VIDEO: Bernie Sanders held a roundtable in Detroit about coronavirus
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a roundtable in Detroit about coronavirus ahead of the Michigan primary.