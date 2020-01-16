Livestreaming Now: AG Nessel hosts discussion on future of Affordable Care Act

LANSING – In late December, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration and Republicans in Texas vs. United States, a partisan lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. The decision is a devastating blow to Michiganders, particularly seniors, patients with pre-existing conditions and Medicaid expansion recipients, who could lose their access to quality, affordable health insurance.

Last year, advocates praised Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens for signing on to a House resolution condemning the administration’s support of the lawsuit.

Today, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Protect Our Care and advocates will be hosting a roundtable discussion to update people on the work that’s been done to date, and urge the U. S. Supreme Court to take action on the case immediately.

>>>6 News reporter Dana Whyte is at the roundtable and will be updating this story online and on 6 News