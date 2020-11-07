Biden delivers remarks from Delaware

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 05: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater on November 05, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden attended internal meetings with staff as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DELAWARE (WLNS) — Joe Biden delivered remarks to the public on Friday evening in Delaware, as the Democratic nominee has pulled ahead of President Trump in the critical battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In his delivery, Biden discussed the importance behind the mentality of “every vote counts,” saying, “Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers they represent votes and voters — men and women who exercise their fundamental right to have their voice heard.”

He also said “we rebuilt the blue wall,” referencing his leads in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

He acknowledged the alarming number of COVID-19 cases, stating, “we know what it feels like to lose someone and our hearts break with you…we can’t save lives lost, but we can save more lives,” in his proposed COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

Aides spent Friday making preliminary plans for him to speak again tonight on the presumption that he would be projected to have won over 270 electoral votes, the number needed to clinch the presidency. But now, an aide familiar with Biden’s planned remarks said he will speak out “not to declare victory but to give the kind of update he’s done previously — with even more enthusiasm.” The former vice president has expressed confidence that he will ultimately win the race in previous brief remarks.