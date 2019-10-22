RAW VIDEO: Coach Mark Dantonio looks ahead to Penn State visit

Michigan State University head coach Mark Dantonio, with his team coming off a bye week, is talking today about the visiting Nittany Lions of Penn State.

The Spartans are 4-3 for the season but have lost two games in a row. Those games, to Ohio State and Wisconsin, were the start of a brutal stretch of games for the Spartans.

During the news conference Dantonio talked about the challenge of playing three Top Ten schools in a row.

He also talked about the high number of college football players seeking transfers and how that is changing the face of the game.

6 Sports anchor Alex Sims is with Dantonio and will have a recap of the coach’s comments online and on 6 News at 6.