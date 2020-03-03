DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is speaking in Detroit today.
“Being surrounded by fellow fighters like you to share why I’m in this fight is one of my favorite parts of the grassroots movement we’ve built together,” said Warren in a written press release.
Many states across the nation will vote in the primary on March 3rd, but Michigan will be holding the primary on Tuesday, March 10th.
Livestreaming Now: Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking in Detroit
