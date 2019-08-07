Update: Former MSU gymnastics coach in court

UPDATE – A motion by attorneys representing former MSU gymnastics coach Kathy Klages to dismiss her felony charge has been denied.

Judge Joyce Draganchuk made her ruling after hearing arguments this morning.

Klages was seeking to have the charge that she lied to police officers during the Larry Nassar investigation dismissed.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News

ORIGINAL STORY – Former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathy Klages is back in court today.

Klages is hoping the judge will dismiss her felony charge.

Klages also is charged with a misdemeanor for lying to police about when she first learned of Nassar’s abuse.

Her attorneys say she was never told the specific crimes being investigated at the time of questioning.

Klages is scheduled to be in court at 10:30.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News