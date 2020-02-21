GM marks 3M vehicles built at the Delta Township plant

General Motors and Lansing have a history that is as rich as it is long.

This morning that history hits another milestone when the General Motors’ Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant produces the three millionth vehicle at the automaker’s newest assembly plant in the United States.

A long list of dignitaries was on hand to mark the occasion, including Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and officials from the UAW and General Motors.

There are currently 2,600 workers at the Assembly plant and another 210 at the Stamping plant.

The complex covers 3.6 million square feet and produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse.

