Livestreaming Now: Gov. Whitmer discusses actions against vaping

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has declared a public health emergency in Michigan and is taking action to stop kids from vaping.

She is issuing orders that would ban all flavored vaping products from the state and she’s ordering the Michigan Department of Transportation to ban advertising from highway billboards.

Whitmer is the first governor in the nation to make these orders and take these actions.

