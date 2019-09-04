Livestreaming Now: Gov. Whitmer discusses actions against vaping

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lawmakers introduced a new bill to regulate how emotional support animals are prescribed.

The bipartisan legislation could create stiffer penalties for anyone who intentionally falsifies the need for an emotional support animal.

The law would make misrepresenting the need for an emotional support animal a misdemeanor leading to maximum penalties of imprisonment for up to 90 days, a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days of community service.

The Misrepresentation of Emotional Support Animals Act was introduced by State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall.

The goal of the law is to clarify the process for being eligible for emotional support animals as well as creating protections for property owners, renters and people who need the companions.

“The line between ‘pet’ and ‘service animal’ has become so blurry, you cannot even see it," said Hall in a written statement. "I want to ensure those who have a legitimate need for an emotional support animal are protected by weeding out those who abuse the laws for personal gain.”

House Bill 4910 is sponsored by Hall and House Bill 4911 is sponsored by State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-109th District.

They would require people seeking an emotional support animal to have valid documentation from a health care provider that certifies they have been treated with a disability for six months as well as could be requested to provide a notarized letter or completed questionnaire to certify the animal is necessary.

“Right now, people can go online and get a fake certificate to obtain an emotional support animal from someone who is not a credible health care provider,” Hall says later in the written statement.

Both House Bills have moved to the House Regulatory Reform Committee for further consideration.