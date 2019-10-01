Livestreaming Now: Gov. Whitmer explains budget vetoes, what’s next

Closings & Delays
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference to explain her budget moves late yesterday.

A state board controlled by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to meet to make budget moves after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature.

The State Administrative Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday. The Democratic governor signed the new budget Monday, avoiding a partial government shutdown while also issuing 147 line-item vetoes.

The panel is expected to get around legislators and transfer funds within departments – a highly rare step last done in 1991.

Also Tuesday, Whitmer is expected to reveal more of what she vetoed. She blocked a $375 million shift of discretionary funds toward road and bridge repairs, and more than $100 million in school aid spending.

Budget talks broke down weeks ago due to a dispute over short-term spending on roads.

