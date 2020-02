Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, on the same day details of her proposed budget are being details to the Legislature, is giving her thoughts on the plan.

She’s holding a roundtable discussion with members of the media to answer questions about the $61.9 billion budget plan, which is an increase of 3.9% from this year’s budget.

Whitmer’s plan includes a general fund total of $11 billion (up 5.8%) and a school aid fund total of $15.9 billion (up 4.9%).