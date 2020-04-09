Gov. Whitmer to extend “Stay Home-Stay Safe” as jobless claims soar

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a news briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 and to announce the closing of schools for the remainder of the academic year on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is extending the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” executive order through the end of April.

The governor says there is too much risk involved in ending the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” order too soon.

The original order was due to expire April 13.

The order took effect March 24.

The order prohibits employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations.

It also bars gatherings of any number outside a single household, except to care for a family member, though places of religious worship are exempt from misdemeanor penalties

The extension comes as Michigan’s economy continues to reel from businesses that are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record 384,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment in Michigan last week amid continued punishing economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 800,000 sought jobless benefits over the past three weeks, according to figures released Thursday.

The state’s 3.6% unemployment rate could top 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.

The state has been overwhelmed by a flood of applications, and some of those out of work have had trouble applying online or by phone.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and expanding call center hours.