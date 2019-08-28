Livestreaming Now: Gov. Whitmer updates budget talks as deadline looms

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating progress, or lack thereof, on state budget negotiations.

Since Governor Whitmer introduced her proposed budget six months ago, she has traveled all over the state to talk to Michiganders about her plans to “fix the damn roads” and improve public education.

In that time, Republicans in Lansing have not proposed a plan that, the governor claims, would raise the revenue to fix the roads and invest in the public education system.

Michigan’s public schools have been operating for 57 days without a budget. The state fiscal year ends on September 30.