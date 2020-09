LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer today applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) designation of Berrien, Cass, and Ottawa counties as primary natural disaster areas, making assistance available to agriculture producers in those counties who incurred damage and losses caused by freeze earlier this spring.

“I am pleased the USDA responded to our request and I’m looking forward to the further assessment of those counties not included in this designation. This relief can’t come soon enough for our farmers who endured tremendous hardship as a result of this adverse weather,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful to USDA and our Michigan delegation, especially our Senators, for the leadership they’ve taken as well to ensure our hardworking farmers receive the assistance and supports they need.”