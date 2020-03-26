UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer updates state’s COVID-19 response, asks for major disaster declaration from Feds

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating the COVID-19 situation in Michigan.

There are currently 2,295 confirmed cases with 43 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Whitmer has repeatedly called for more assistance from Washington DC and, as recently as Wednesday, had a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence about aid.

Today Gov. Whitmer confirmed that she has asked President Trump for a major disaster declaration in order to utilize available federal resources to supplement Michigan’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

By making that request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Michigan could qualify for increased federal funding and other forms of assistance to assist in efforts combating the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Federal law dictates that funds administered by FEMA cannot be tapped into unless Gov. Whitmer submits a request for a major disaster declaration.

Whitmer said today Michigan ranks 5th in the nation in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the majority of cases in southeast Michigan.

She also said that America was not prepared for the pandemic and states competing for supplies is like “the wild west” and shouldn’t be happening.