Governor signs plan to expand volunteering in Michigan

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just announced the House impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump at the Senate trial.

The seven managers include House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

Now that the impeachment managers have been named, they will physically bring the articles of impeachment over to the Senate before the trial can start. This is the next step in the process.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke this morning about why she has held onto the articles of impeachment since they were passed in December.

"We had hoped that the courtesy would be extended that we would have seen what the process would be in the Senate," she said.

"Short of that, that time has revealed many things since then," she added. "Time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence, more truth into the public domain."

On new evidence, Pelosi cited examples that included new emails showing that 91 minutes after Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, an aide in the Office of Management and Budget asked the department to hold off on Ukraine aide.

