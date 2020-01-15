LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new State Service Plan.
The 2020-2022 plan shares the Michigan Community Service Commissions joint efforts to expand national service and volunteerism in Michigan.
As the Governor’s Commission, the Michigan Community Service Commission is responsible for creating a vision and plan for volunteerism and national service in Michigan for the next three years.
In 2018-2019, the MCSC is granting more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities.
Governor signs plan to expand volunteering in Michigan
