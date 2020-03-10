DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at rally in Detroit the day before the Michigan primary.
Biden held a campaign rally in Grand Rapids earlier on Monday. During his visit to Grand Rapids, he visited Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center, where he made remarks before touring the facility. He was introduced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has endorsed him.
“Thanks to the Obama-Biden administration, we were able to extend health care to almost 700,000 Michiganders, many of whom saw a doctor for the very first time because of that work,” Whitmer said.
The governor also referenced the federal bailout of the automotive industry.
“I know Joe, and more importantly, Joe knows and cares about Michigan,” she said.
Livestreaming Now: Joe Biden speaks at rally in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at rally in Detroit the day before the Michigan primary.