Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

RAW VIDEO: Lansing Chamber details plan for immigration policies

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

(WLNS) – Michigan business and industry leaders are officially releasing the Michigan Compact on Immigration, a set of key principles outlining the need for smart immigration policies at the state and federal levels to drive Michigan’s Economy forward.

The group made its announcement at a news conference at its downtown offices Thursday morning.

The announcement was made by Compact signatories representing various industries who recognize and support the positive impact immigrants bring to Michigan’s economy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar