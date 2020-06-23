Lawmakers announce “Return to Learn” plan for Michigan schools

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — House and Senate lawmakers announced the “Return to Learn” plan at the Michigan State Capitol – a plan to outline what is to come in the 2020-21 school year.



State Rep. Pamela Hornberger and Sen. Lana Theis, chairs of the House and Senate education committees, delivered an overview of the bicameral plan.

Committee members were also there and House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey spoke on the issue.

You can watch the entire news conference below:



