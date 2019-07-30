UPDATE: LPD explains discipline of officers using force on teen during arrest

UPDATE: Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski detailed the discipline two officers have received as a result of a controversial arrest of a 16-year-old girl in June.

Officer Bailey Ueberroth, a patrol officer with six months experience, will have his training probation extended for six months, a written reprimand and more training in dealing with arrest and detaining situations.

Officer Lindsey Howley, with 13 months of patrol experience, is seen on video striking the teen 17 times in 20 seconds, mostly on the thigh and knee in an effort to get the girl inside the back seat of the patrol car.

We are not a broken department. Lansing Police Cheif Mike Yankowski

Chief Yankowski explained that it was determined that Officer Howley, who acted without malice or intent to injure, had used excessive force in the situation and has been given a 3-day, unpaid suspension and will undergo 10-hours of training in controlling suspects during arrests. Yankowski did add that during the 13 months Howley has been a Lansing Police officer she has received four awards for her conduct and handling of incidents. Howley currently is on family medical leave.

Yankowski, who is retiring Wednesday, says he holds the entire Lansing Police Department to high standards and this incident does not define the officers or the department.

ORIGINAL STORY: The internal investigation is over and today we could learn the fate of the two Lansing police officers involved in the controversial arrest of a 16-year old girl.

Lansing Police chief Mike Yankowski is expected to give an update of the department’s investigation into the incident where a LPD officer is seen striking a teenage girl.

It’s been over a month since the video of the arrest went viral, causing a lot of heated debate in the community whether the police officers involved were following protocol or using excessive force.

The LPD announced they would do an internal investigation to determine just that.

On June 14 the Lansing Police were called to the 1100 block of Dakin Street to check on two teenagers for probation violation, escaping custody and runaway warrants.

The 16 year old girl is seen refusing to put her leg into the car and that is when Officer Lindsey Howley began striking the girl multiple times in her leg.

The day the video was released Yankowski said the officer was following protocol.

A day later the department released the body camera footage of the two officers involved and said there were actions that he had concerns about.

The officers have since been on paid administrative leave.