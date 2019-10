Coming off a last-second 40-31 win over a scrappy Indiana team during last Saturday’s homecoming game, Michigan State University head coach Mark Dantonio and a group of players are talking about the upcoming game this weekend in Columbus.

The Buckeyes, ranked second in the nation by CBS Sports and fourth by the AP, is unbeaten with a 5-0 record.

>>>6 Sports will have crews in Columbus beginning Friday and will have live updates online and on 6 News