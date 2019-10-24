LIVESTREAMING NOW: Michigan Secretary of State unveils plan for nominating redistricting panel

Watch the livestream:

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is announcing a statewide non-partisan launch of an online application process for the new Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Benson will be joined by a nonpartisan statewide alliance of partners to explain how the new 13-member panel will draw fair and impartial electoral maps for the Michigan Legislature and Congress.

Last November, Michigan became one of the first states to adopt a citizen-led redistricting process. Voters decisively supported the “Voters Not Politicians” constitutional amendment that makes a commission of 13 randomly selected citizens in 2020 responsible for drawing district lines for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress.

Secretary Benson and other leaders invite wide public participation with this commission from communities across Michigan. In addition to offering the online application at RedistrictingMichigan.org, the state will hold public forums, coordinate a statewide grassroots education push to promote awareness of the application opportunity, and mail tens of thousands of applications by Jan. 1, 2020 inviting voters to serve on the commission. Commissioners will be randomly selected by the fall of 2020.

Commissioners must be Michigan registered voters. The 13-member redistricting commission will consist of four members who affiliate with the Republican Party, four members who affiliate with the Democratic Party and five members who do not affiliate with either major party.