RAW VIDEO: MSU Board of Trustees approves new head football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted and approved a new head football coach just after 5:00 p.m. today.



Mel Tucker, a 23-year coaching veteran with championship experience, has been named Michigan State University’s 25th head football coach. The hire was approved by the MSU Board of Trustees this evening and takes effect Friday, February 14th.



Tucker was at the meeting, but did not speak. Tucker is scheduled to speak at a press conference at 6:30 p.m. today at the Gilbert Pavilion in the Breslin Center.



“Mel Tucker has a strong reputation as an intense and dynamic coach and we’re excited to have him bring that energy to MSU,” said Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr, M.D. “Leading our football program on the field and in their development as student athletes is no small task and we are confident he is the right person for the job. We look forward to having Coach Tucker join our Spartan family.”



MSU’s Athletics Director Bill Beekman spoke at the approval meeting in the early evening.



“It brings me great pleasure to welcome Mel Tucker to the Spartan family as the 25th head coach in Michigan State football history,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said in a written statement. “Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program.”