Livestreaming Now: MSU coach Mark Dantonio looks ahead to Illinois

Michigan State University head football coach Mark Dantonio is holding his weekly news conference as the Spartans look forward to Saturday’s game against Illinois.

The Spartans have lost three consecutive games and are coming off a bye week.

During that week MSU lost middle linebacker and captain Joe Bachie to a Big 10 suspension after failing a mandatory test for performance enhancing drugs.

The Spartans have to win two of their final four games to be eligible for a post-season bowl game.

