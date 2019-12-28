RAW VIDEO: Spartans post game press conference from Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (WLNS) – The Spartans (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) topped Wake Forest (8-5, 4-4 ACC) 27-21 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York.



Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.



Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.



Dantonio said he would play mutliple QBs to give the program a better feel for what it had on the depth chart to work with next season. But Michigan State stuck with Lewerke, in his fifth-year and making his 38th career start, and he responded in the clutch when he connected with White. Lewerke passed Connor Cook (9,403) to become Michigan State’s career leader in total offense and was the bowl MVP.



Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead. Newman, the MVP of last season’s Birmingham Bowl, hit Kendall Hinton with a 29-yard scoring strike on Wake Forest’s opening drive and wide receiver Donavon Greene made a sensational one-handed scoring catch early in the second quarter for a 14-10 lead.



Wake Forest: Snapped a three-season bowl winning streak.



Michigan State: Michigan State finished the decade 92-40, a successful standard even as the program had two straight seasons with a 7-6 record.



Michigan State President Samuel Stanley, just five months on the job, gave a vote of confidence to Dantonio. Dantonio’s 114 wins are the most in MSU history.



“I think coach Dantonio has really an incredible track record,” Stanley said. “He’s the winningest coach in MSU history. So I am pleased with the direction of the program overall. The season was not what we hoped for last year, there’s no question, but I think he is the right person to continue.”