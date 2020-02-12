RAW VIDEO: “I love football here” MSU’s new head football coach Mel Tucker speaks at Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s new head football coach Mel Tucker spoke during a press conference today in the Gilbert Pavilion at the Breslin Center.



“We have much to live up to and much to prove and I believe the time is now,” said Tucker during the emotional speech where he thanked his family, fans, and MSU.



Earlier today, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees passed a vote for a new head football coach.



Mel Tucker, a 23-year coaching veteran with championship experience, has been named Michigan State University’s 25th head football coach.

What they’re saying about Coach Tucker! pic.twitter.com/m3fwxi8CPq — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 12, 2020

“Mel Tucker has a strong reputation as an intense and dynamic coach and we’re excited to have him bring that energy to MSU,” said Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr, M.D. in a written statement. “Leading our football program on the field and in their development as student athletes is no small task and we are confident he is the right person for the job. We look forward to having Coach Tucker join our Spartan family.”

To all Spartans, please welcome Coach Mel Tucker to Michigan State! pic.twitter.com/irYiYfOntE — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 12, 2020

MSU’s Athletics Director Bill Beekman is spoke earlier today at the Board of Trustees approval meeting.



“It brings me great pleasure to welcome Mel Tucker to the Spartan family as the 25th head coach in Michigan State football history,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said in a written statement. “Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program.”