New MSU President unveils science exhibit at Impression 5

Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr made his first public appearance since officially beginning his duties earlier this month.

He was at the Impression 5 Science Center’s unveiling of a new interactive science exhibit which introduces children and families to the wonders of nuclear science and allows them to explore the building blocks of the universe in a meaningful and relevant way.

From atoms and isotopes to cosmic rays, SMASH: A Nuclear Adventure encourages children and families to explore the world of nuclear science. The hands-on exhibit is inspired by the positive, life-changing nuclear science research happening now at Michigan State University’s National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory (NSCL) and in the future at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB).

“STEM education — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — is a growing component of many higher education programs and an important foundation for 21st century careers,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “This is a fun way to kindle family and students’ interest, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the collaboration.”

The 1,500 square-foot interactive exhibit provides a dynamic space for children and families to explore atoms, smash them, create rare isotopes, observe cosmic rays and challenge their understanding of what’s possible through discoveries in nuclear science. An important aspect of the exhibit is a series of videos that highlight a diverse group of individuals who contribute to the work happening at MSU’s NSCL and FRIB.

NSCL is an NSF national user facility, supporting the mission of the Nuclear Physics program in the NSF Physics Division. MSU is establishing FRIB as a scientific user facility for the Office of Nuclear Physics in the DOE-SC. Under construction on campus and operated by MSU, FRIB will enable scientists to make discoveries about the properties of rare isotopes in order to better understand the physics of nuclei, nuclear astrophysics, fundamental interactions and applications for society including in medicine, homeland security and industry.

