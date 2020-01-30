Livestreaming Now: Pres. Trump arrives in Michigan for auto business visit

President Donald Trump is arriving in southeast Michigan for an afternoon visit to Warren auto parts supplier Dana Incorporated.

The visit will be the president’s first stop in Michigan of the new year and second visit in the last two months.

The president held a Christmas-themed campaign rally in Battle Creek last December on the same night the U.S. House voted to impeach him. Trump held another rally near the Michigan-Ohio border on Jan. 8 and will be coming back to the Great Lakes State while his impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate.

Meeting with auto parts suppliers will give Trump an opportunity to highlight the recent passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which marks off one of his top campaign promises. Trump said the renegotiated trade deal will be “great for the automobile business” during his Battle Creek rally.

