Rep. Slotkin continues her healthcare roundtable tour

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is continuing her “Costs of Care” healthcare event series today, on the heels of significant progress and passage of her key legislative initiatives to lower prescription drug and healthcare costs.

Today she is convening a roundtable in Livingston County on healthcare issues impacting seniors, with patients, caregivers, advocates, and healthcare professionals, and will visit VINA Dental clinic, which provides low-cost dental care to uninsured and income-eligible patients across Livingston County; Friday, she will tour Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

During her “Costs of Care” tour, Slotkin has made more than a dozen stops in Ingham, Oakland and Livingston counties to connect with 8th district residents, patients, advocates, families and healthcare professionals in order to bring their concerns back to Washington as she continues to fight to lower healthcare costs.