Livestreaming Now: Rep. Slotkin hosts forum on PFAS concerns in Livingston Co.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is hosting a forum addressing the PFAS issue tonight.

Congresswoman Slotkin sits on the Congressional PFAS task force and it’s an issue that directly affects parts of Livingston County, as two sites have tested positive for PFAS contamination.

The discussion, which is free and open to the public, is set for the Jane Tasch Theatre in Pinckney.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a discussion on PFAS’ impact on local communities and the efforts to remove the chemicals from water systems.

Joining Slotkin will be Steve Sliver, Executive Director, Michigan PFAS Response Team; Dan Brown, Watershed Planner, Huron River Watershed Council and Matt Bolang, Director of Environmental Health, Livingston County Health Department.