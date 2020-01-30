UPDATE: Republican legislators size up Whitmer’s State of the State

House and Senate Republicans are discussing the governor’s State of the State address and how well the governor’s and legislative leaders’ priorities match with each other and with those of Michigan families from across the state.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey claimed the speech last night was political theater and offered no solutions to funding road repairs.

The two said selling bonds to pay for roads is not a funding plan and will add to financial pressures in upcoming years when the bonds come due.

They also said funding for school districts should be based on need and not geographic location.

The Republicans did not respond last night to the State of the State address, instead waiting for today to present their views.

This story will continue to develop during the day and will be updated online and on 6 News by Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.