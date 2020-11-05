LIVESTREAMING NOW: Secretary Benson provides update on counting process in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary Benson will hold a virtual press conference to provide an update on the counting process in Michigan at 8:00 pm EST.

The Associated Press confirmed Wednesday evening that Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has won Michigan’s 16 electoral college votes with 49.9% of the vote. President Trump had 48.6% of the vote.

The battleground state was highly sought after by both candidates, with President Trump making four trips to Michigan in just last seven days leading up to the election.

Biden’s victory turns Michigan back to blue, after president trump turned the usual Democratic stronghold red in 2016, on his road to defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.