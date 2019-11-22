Livestreaming Now: Silver Bells in the City rings in the holiday season

Watch the livestream below:

The 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City is underway in downtown Lansing.

Millions of lights, thousands of people, dozens of brightly lit floats, vehicles and marching bands stepped off at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route winds past the State Capitol where the official state Christmas tree and Lansing’s menorah will be illuminated at the conclusion of the parade at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Weather permitting, there will be fireworks over the Capitol after the tree lighting, followed by a concert at the Lansing Center.