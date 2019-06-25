Teachers rally again for more education cash

Teachers from around Michigan are gathering for the second time on the steps of the State Capitol today.

They’re calling on lawmakers to boost funding for education in the state budget.

The Michigan Education Association, American Federation of Teachers Michigan and partner organizations are organizing the event.

More than 2,000 attended the first rally last Tuesday.

Education leaders will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as they call for making students and schools a top priority in the state budget.

