Livestreaming Now: Tom Izzo looks ahead to Duke visit

The No. 3 ranked Michigan State University Spartan basketball team traveled to Maui last week and got hit in the nose by Virginia Tech, losing 75-62.

Now coach Tom Izzo and his 5-2 Spartans are getting ready for a visit from Duke, a team that is coming off a stunning upset to Stephen F. Austin, 85-83.

The marquee matchup is a feature of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge and tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

Today Izzo is talking about playing Duke and what fans should expect to see in this showdown game.

