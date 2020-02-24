Livestreaming Now: Tom Izzo looks back on win over Huskers, Mel Tucker talks football

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is meeting the media for his regular news conference today and he’s talking about a win over Nebraska and a tough two games ahead this week.

The Spartans (18-9 overall and 10-6 in Big 10) now have to face Iowa’s Luke Garza, a contender for Big 10 Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes come to town Tuesday.

On Saturday, MSU travels to Maryland to take on the top team in the league.

That will finish out the month of February and open the door to March, a month that Tom Izzo-led teams seem to find themselves.

New Spartan head football coach Mel Tucker is expected to answer questions after Izzo wraps up his comments.

Tucker was named to the top spot about one week after Mark Dantonio announced his retirement February 4.

