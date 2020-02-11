Livestreaming Now: Trial continues for former MSU coach Kathie Klages

>>>NOTE – Audio and video for this livestream may be cut off at the judge’s order to protect the identity of witnesses who are giving testimony.

Opening statements and witness testimony is expected today at the trial of former Michigan State University gymnastic coach Kathie Klages.

She has been charged with two counts of lying to investigators in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual assaults.

Klages alleged she was never told about Nassar’s criminal assault conduct.

Witnesses have said that they reported Nassar’s sexual abuse to Klages dating back more than 20 years.

The charges are for both a felony and a misdemeanor.

The felony charge is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 4 years or a fine of not more than $5,000.00.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 2 years or a fine of not more than $5,000.00, or both.

