The holiday season is huge for many charities like The Salvation Army. People typically give food and, funds to help the less fortunate, but in Hillsdale County they didn't quite meet their holiday goals by New Year's day. Now they hope the community will show them some love for Valentines Day.

Cassy Grey has been the Captain of the Salvation Army in Hillsdale for the last five years, and after their holiday goal fell short by more than $25,000, she knew the shelves couldn't stay empty. That's why Grey, and her team decided to rally local businesses through the "Sharing the Caring Food Drive."